Latest Championship relegation favourites - and where Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers, Wrexham & Co rank

By Pepe Lacey
Published 21st Aug 2025, 12:00 BST

PNE are unbeaten in the Championship so far this season after the opening two games of the campaign.

PNE impressively saw off newly-relegated Leicester City at Deepdale last Saturday.

Following their 1-1 draw against QPR on the opening day of the campaign, the Lilywhites registered their first victory of the Championship season on their return to home soil.

Milutin Osmajic netted a late winner to secure a 2-1 triumph over Marti Cifuentes’ men, who had levelled through youngster Jeremy Monga.

It leaves Paul Heckingbottom’s side seventh in the standings after the opening two fixtures of the new campaign as they look to put last season’s 20th-placed finish behind them.

But is relegation off the cards for the Lilywhites this term?

Using the latest odds from SkyBet, here’s which Championship clubs are favourites to finish in the bottom three in May.

Latest relegation odds: 50/1.

1. Southampton

Latest relegation odds: 50/1. | Getty Images

Latest relegation odds: 50/1.

2. Ipswich Town

Latest relegation odds: 50/1. | Getty Images

Latest relegation odds: 50/1.

3. Birmingham City

Latest relegation odds: 50/1. | Getty Images

Latest relegation odds: 33/1.

4. Coventry City

Latest relegation odds: 33/1. | Getty Images

