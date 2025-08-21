PNE impressively saw off newly-relegated Leicester City at Deepdale last Saturday.

Following their 1-1 draw against QPR on the opening day of the campaign, the Lilywhites registered their first victory of the Championship season on their return to home soil.

Milutin Osmajic netted a late winner to secure a 2-1 triumph over Marti Cifuentes’ men, who had levelled through youngster Jeremy Monga.

It leaves Paul Heckingbottom’s side seventh in the standings after the opening two fixtures of the new campaign as they look to put last season’s 20th-placed finish behind them.

But is relegation off the cards for the Lilywhites this term?

Using the latest odds from SkyBet, here’s which Championship clubs are favourites to finish in the bottom three in May.

Your next PNE read: Portsmouth and Wrexham stars to miss Preston North End clashes after injury blows