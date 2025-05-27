PNE now know who they will face in the 2025-26 Championship campaign, after the play-off finals at Wembley over the weekend.

Sunderland’s late heroics on Saturday saw them edge past Sheffield Wednesday to secure promotion to the Premier League, while Charlton Athletic saw off Leyton Orient in the League One finale on Sunday.

After the Lilywhites avoided relegation on the final-day, there will be some mouth-watering contests to look forward to.

Of course, the first fixture to look out for will be another Lancashire derby meeting with Blackburn Rovers as well as the short trip to Stoke City.

There will also be a first trip to Wrexham for the first time this century, with North End last making the journey to the Racecourse Ground in 1999.

With Charlton joining Birmingham City and the Red Dragons in the second tier the trio will also face Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton in the Championship following their Premier League relegation.

But who are the early favourites to going into the new term?

With the campaign over and with PNE now knowing who they will face, Betfair have provided the early promotion odds for the 2025-26 season.

Here’s how the Lilywhites’ chances currently look.

