The Irishman's time at Preston North End came to an end last summer

He didn’t get on the pitch but you couldn’t wipe the smile off Alan Browne’s face after Sunderland’s promotion to the Premier League.

The Irishman, in his first season at the Stadium of Light, finished with a play-off winners medal around his neck - after Tommy Watson’s last-gasp strike at Wembley. Sunderland fell behind to Sheffield United last Saturday, but equalised through Eliezer Mayenda on 76 minutes and won the final five minutes into injury time.

For Browne, his involvement over the course of the campaign was sporadic. The former Preston North End captain, who joined the Black Cats last summer on a free transfer, made 26 appearances - and 13 starts - in all competitions. His one goal came away to Portsmouth in late August.

Browne’s exit from Deepdale brought to an end a 10-and-a-half year club career. The midfielder made 414 appearances for Preston, scoring 46 goals and assisting a further 26. He made the decision to move on after the 2023/24 campaign, upon the expiry of his contract, and head to the Stadium of Light.

He had been linked with Coventry City and Sheffield United, but opted to link up with the Black Cats’ new French boss, Regis Le Bris. In his first interview after signing for Sunderland, the midfielder - whose intelligence was hailed by ex-Preston boss Alex Neil - emphasised how impressed he had been by Le Bris.

“I met the sporting director first,” said Browne. “He was just telling me about the values and history of the club, what they are ultimately trying to achieve and why they are bringing me here. That was something I wanted to be a part of, and then I spoke to the manager afterwards.

“He shared ideas with me of how he likes to play and approach games - his different styles and tactics. He spoke through all that and it was something I believe in myself, the way he wants to play. It’s just something I am just looking forward to starting now.”

In a interview with the local media that month, he then said: “I met him (Le Bris) before I signed. I think the club were in touch before he was actually appointed but I did want to wait until the coach came in because you don’t want to end up somewhere where the coach doesn’t like you, or you don’t like the coach.

“I thought it was important to get that conversation in early doors and make sure it wasn’t just a club signing, it was a coach’s signing as well. We had quite a lengthy conversation about his style of play, what he expects from me and what I can expect from him. He’s shown that so far. It’s been really good and quite intense. He’s made sure the boys are at it in training.”

Browne’s reflections on injury woes

While the 30-year-old has plenty of strong midfield competition at Sunderland, his game time was largely impacted by a broken leg suffered against Coventry City - as well as niggling injuries.

“It's been tough,” Browne said in April. “I've never experienced a season like I have this time around. It doesn't help being the first year that I've moved clubs; you want to get off on the right foot and get more games under your belt, show everyone what you can do. I've obviously had a setback and I've had to be patient to get back in.

“It was disappointing because there was a lot of talk around being dependable and then you go and break your leg and you're out for three or four months. It was tough mentally, but I just thought I needed to get my head down and work as hard as I can to get back.”

