Preston North End fans celebrate in the stands ar Ashton Gate | Getty Images

Preston North End fans on social media have been reacting to the Lilywhites retaining their Championship status.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side secured safety on the final day of the season thanks to their 2-2 draw at play-offs-bound Bristol City and results elsewhere going their way.

Goals from Emil Riis (28) and Milutin Osmajic (60) did the business for North End at Ashton Gate, with their hosts mounting a comeback through Ross McCrorie (69 and 74) after they initially found themselves 2-0 down.

And as the club breathes a huge sigh of relief, fans have been reacting on social media.

Here’s what was the Deepdale fanbase has been saying on social media as Luton - who were beaten 5-3 at West Brom - were the team who joined already relegated Cardiff and Plymouth in League One.

PNE fans react to draw at Bristol City and booking Championship safety

@kscott706: Got out of jail today. Time for a massive rebuild with a different manager and as many new players as we can afford.

@ashpie11: Massive change needed in the Summer.

@LewPNE16: Can finally breathe. New defence is needed so badly. New keeper. Need some creativity in the middle. We DESPERATELY need pace on the flanks. So much work to do next season, let’s not put us in this position again.

@WhitehartMike: Glad to say I feel #PNE earned it and weren’t just given it by West Brom pulling Luton apart. Let it sink in and start worrying about what needs changing over the next few weeks. We need players committed to the club, not too many loanees & players running down contracts.

@RobBrownBetting: Never in doubt. Now the inquest can begin and most of these players can be binned off in the summer.

@jawwtbinta: Fact it took Luton getting battered to stay up is beyond embarrassing. Something seriously has to change before the next season. How do you bottle a 2-0 lead when everything is still to play for. Joke.

@Martin_Ryan23: Sort it out. Nowhere near good enough since Christmas. Not even close.

@AlastairWood4: A terrible season, FA Cup aside. However all is now forgotten as all that matters is the window ahead, a lot of change HAS to be made and I will certainly be placing all my faith in PH as I firmly beleive he is the best man for the job. Bring on 12th in a year's time.

@CarlCharnley: Delighted to be staying up and I’ll start a refresh with PH but he has to massively change that defence another 2 sloppy goals today. We’ll never be able to have the quality to play a back 3. Hopefully big changes to happen at the start of summer to give us some hope for 25/26.

@ChipButty1980: The dust is settling i can only surmise that the huge amount of negatives from this season might be the one positive. Thank goodness its over. Bring on next season. #pnefc ps Can't wait.

Milutin Osmajic celebrates his goal in the 2-2 draw at Bristol City | Getty Images

@Jamie270: Sell literally all the squad in the summer and also sell the club Craig. Cheers.

@kylefleminggg: Wouldn’t keep any more than 3 of them like but happy days still.

@PlocicaTomasz: What a time to be alive. Lots of work to be done in the off season.

@jonesy_1972: Ok now that’s over. Craig sell up, you’re taking us nowhere and Peter Risdale please do us the honour and resign for the good of the club. Wholesale changes required. I also don’t think PH is the right man moving forward. Shambles the lot of them.

@Colin_J_Hayes: A season to forget, absolutely shocking. We seriously need to improve defensively for next season.

