After securing their Championship safety on the final day after a nail-biting run-in, which saw the Lilywhites win just one of their remaining 15 games, there is hope Paul Heckingbottom’s men will avoid a repeat of their 20th-placed finish.

The Deepdale faithful have been able to renew their seat since May 12 and will be able to do so until the early-bird sale ends on June 14.

Fans have got their seats reserved until that date, with an ‘exclusive seat’ move period’ allocated between Monday, 16 June and Saturday, 21 June.

The lowest cost to purchase a seat for an adult is £294, but how does that compare to fellow Championship sides?

We’ve taken a look at the cost of an adult season-ticket at every second-tier outfit who have released their figures to see where the Lilywhites rank.

