Preston North End 2025/26 season cards: On-sale date and early bird period as adult prices start at £294
Preston North End season cards for the 2025/26 season will go on sale at 9am on Monday, 12 May.
They will go on sale to the Deepdale faithful on an early bird basis until Saturday, 14 June. Prices from the 2024/25 campaign, for all ages, have been frozen during this period. Adults, seniors and U23s are priced at £294 in the Alan Kelly Town End and Sir Tom Finney Family Zone.
In the rest of the Sir Tom Finney stand and the Invincibles Pavilion, prices are £315 while premium seating in both of those stands is £399 for all three age categories. U19s and U14s pay £131 in every section of Deepdale, apart from the Sir Tom Finney Family Zone - where season cards are £84.
U11s are free everywhere while disabled supporters will pay £290. All children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an over 18. Family zone prices are only applicable when purchasing with an U19, U14 or U11 in the same transaction.
FULL DETAILS: Preston North End season cards 2025/26
After the early bird period, the next stage of sales ends on Saturday, 26 July. It will then reopen from Monday, 28 July to Saturday, 9 August. Prices increase significantly by the final sales period, with adults going up to £420-£550.
All season card holders will have their seats reserves until Saturday 14 June with a ‘exclusive seat move period’ allocated between Monday, 16 June and Saturday, 21 June. Supporters can call the ticket office on 0344 856 1966 to buy, or purchase online (£4 booking fee per season card post-early bird period).
