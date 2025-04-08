How does Deepdale's average attendance compare to Championship rivals?How does Deepdale's average attendance compare to Championship rivals?
CameraSport - Alex Dodd

How Preston North End’s impressive average Deepdale attendance compares to Leeds United, Sunderland & Co

By Pepe Lacey
Published 8th Apr 2025, 16:00 BST

PNE are back in action once again at Deepdale this evening.

Just three days after Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Stoke City in Lancashire, the Lilywhites welcome relegation-threatened Cardiff City tonight.

The point against the Potters continued North End’s outstanding 13-game unbeaten run on home soil, with their last Championship defeat at Deepdale coming against Bristol City at the start of November.

That incredible run of form has been vital for Paul Heckingbottom’s men, who have struggled on the road this season. This has prompted a second-successive campaign of impressive figures at home, with numbers last term a new high in recent Preston history.

But how does North End’s support rank in the Championship this term?

Using data provided by Football Wed Pages, we’ve taken a look at The Lilywhites’ average attendance at Deepdale this season and compared them to their second-tier rivals.

Average attendance: 11,348.

1. Kassam Stadium - Oxford United

Average attendance: 11,348. | Getty Images

Average attendance: 11,519.

2. Kenilworth Road - Luton Town

Average attendance: 11,519. | Getty Images

Average attendance: 15,157.

3. Swansea.com Stadium - Swansea City

Average attendance: 15,157. | Getty Images

Average attendance: 15,166.

4. The Den - Millwall

Average attendance: 15,166. | Getty Images

