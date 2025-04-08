Just three days after Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Stoke City in Lancashire, the Lilywhites welcome relegation-threatened Cardiff City tonight.

The point against the Potters continued North End’s outstanding 13-game unbeaten run on home soil, with their last Championship defeat at Deepdale coming against Bristol City at the start of November.

That incredible run of form has been vital for Paul Heckingbottom’s men, who have struggled on the road this season. This has prompted a second-successive campaign of impressive figures at home, with numbers last term a new high in recent Preston history.

But how does North End’s support rank in the Championship this term?

Using data provided by Football Wed Pages, we’ve taken a look at The Lilywhites’ average attendance at Deepdale this season and compared them to their second-tier rivals.