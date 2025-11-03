Preston North End extended their promising run of form with a 2-0 win at Southampton on Saturday as Lewis Dobbin and Mads Frøkjær-Jensen both found the net at St Mary’s Stadium.

For their hosts, it meant the end of Will Still’s short-lived managerial reign - but for the Lilywhites, it marked another remarkable moment in a season that appears to be gaining momentum with every passing week.

A home clash with Swansea City is next on the agenda for Paul Heckingbottom and his players and a win over the Welsh outfit could lift North End into the automatic promotion spots if they secure all three points and results elsewhere go their way.

But where are Preston predicted to finish in the Championship this season? We take a look with the help of the stats experts of Opta.

The latest predicted final Championship table is in

Sheffield Wednesday - 24th (relegated) Expected points total (Opta): 31.36.

Norwich City - 23rd (relegated) Expected points total (Opta): 47.04.