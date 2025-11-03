PNE sit sixth in the Championship after victory at Southampton last time out

That May afternoon at Ashton Gate only feels like yesterday, and yet a million miles away at the same time. A sliding doors moment if there ever was one for Preston North End who, 13 games into a season they were tipped to struggle in, are maybe just starting to make people sit up and notice. More importantly, though, definitely their own. And when you’re a club that really does need everyone on board, that’s a powerful thing.

Back-to-back defeats against West Brom and Birmingham City - neither overly deserved - and then trailing two-nil to a resurgent Sheffield United could’ve easily been a first bump in the road this year. But, it was back from the dead against the Blades to triumph and then a trademark away display in victory at St Mary’s. Post-match, manager Paul Heckingbottom hailed the consistency his side are showing in performance.

North End have lost three league games to date; the 0-0 draw at home to Bristol City is perhaps the only fixture where PNE took more than they deserved. On the flip side, there have been matches where the Lilywhites felt worthy of more: Portsmouth, Hull City and the consecutive losses previously mentioned. There’s a sudden injury crisis to navigate through but, overall, this team looks in a strong place.

Not necessarily for years and years to come - that would be the holy grail. The signings of Odel Offiah and Thierry Small do represent a step forward in that regard but season-to-season is really the mantra. While that opens you up to criticism, all it takes is for everything to align in that one special year. A ‘perfect storm’ as one former PNE boss - whose team absolutely instilled belief - described it.

Credit must go to the management team for creating a siege mentality which has been dearly missed. For the first time in a pretty long time at Deepdale, it isn’t blatantly obvious what’ll hold the Lilywhites back from having a right go. Injuries to key men aren’t ideal and a potential ban for Milutin Osmajic would be a blow. Even then, the rest of the squad has goals in it, and January isn’t too far away.

Leading the whole thing is a manager who, along with his assistant, just appeared a tidy fit from the start. Any PNE boss to come close to achieving anything this century has ticked important boxes: authentic and relatable for the fans, a figurehead for the players and club, tactically astute, adaptable and able to give players total clarity when it comes to match day. Heckingbottom gets checks next to his name for those.

He’s also, along with his staff, managed to create a team who go about it in a way which resonates with the Deepdale faithful - whose expectations are realistic. Play with courage, aggression, endeavour; always as one. Wear the shirt with pride, look to entertain and show no fear when you cross the white line. Don’t let effort ever let you down. These boys will go toe-to-toe with anyone.

Clearly, underneath all that is the emphatic injection of athleticism and speed - two things the squad desperately lacked. But also quality, which is what it will always come down to at the end of the day. The PNE boss often says it’s not about money and that all feeds into the aforementioned mentality, which is handy. But it is about quality, and North End added some proper talent this summer.

Unsurprisingly, the loan market has been a key avenue for that. What exactly would it cost a club to buy Harrison Armstrong right now? Enjoy him while you can. The feeling that Preston fans are watching a future England international is completely and utterly justified. But for now, he’s simply galloping around in North End’s midfield - at times resembling someone playing a different sport all together.

It’s not just him. Alfie Devine has been a joy to watch - on Tottenham Hotspur’s books but someone who embodies everything a PNE player should be. Lewis Dobbin brings spark and goals; Daniel Jebbison will be encouraged by his recent outings. Many of the permanents have played key roles - Daniel Iversen is back making world class saves - while freshness has brought more out of those already around.

With the Championship appearing as wide open as it has done for a while, especially with regards to the top six, it’s an exciting moment Preston find themselves in. Of course, there’s an awful long way to go and so much football still to be played; one step very much at a time. If ever a season looked like one to really embrace, invest in and squeeze the life out of, though, then it’s probably this one.

