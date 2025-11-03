PNE confirmed the signing of the former Norwich City man last Friday

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom believes the deal for Jamal Lewis works for everyone.

The day before Saturday’s 2-0 win at Southampton, PNE announced the signing of the left-back on a free transfer. Lewis, 27, saw his five-year stint at Newcastle United come to an end in the summer and was on the search for a new club.

During his time with the Magpies, Lewis had loan spells at Watford and most recently, Sao Paolo. A two-month contract has been signed at Deepdale and Lewis came off the bench for 20 minutes at St Mary’s, for his North End debut.

The Lilywhites moved quickly to bring in the Northern Ireland international after injury to summer recruit Andrija Vukcevic. PNE sought permission from the EFL to remove someone from their 25-man squad through to January and add Lewis.

When asked if a two-month deal was hard to agree at all, Heckingbottom told the Lancashire Post: “I’ve spoken to Jamal a couple of times about loans in the past, so I did know him. He fancied somewhere on the continent in the summer. Nothing materialised and he was still free. Listen, he's played at the top level, 30 odd caps or whatever, played in the Premier League, he got promoted out of this league.

“He was as frustrated as anyone who's not in a club playing. I think it suits both. A trial for example, where he wants a longer contract - or Peter (Ridsdale) doesn't want to give a longer contract and he wants a trial - that's of no benefit to me whatsoever. We've signed him now, given him a wage, then we'll see what happens in two months. He was dead keen to come in and help the players.”

Lewis was signed by Newcastle from Norwich City, in the summer of 2020, for a reported £15million. Liverpool had been strongly linked with him the month prior and were said to have a bid rejected. With his experience on the international stage thrown in, was Heckingbottom surprised to see Lewis still available?

“Yeah but like I said, he had some things lined up on the continent that fell through at the end,” said Heckingbottom. “Then he was scrambling and you are left a little bit. He said all the right things to me. He wants to come in and help. He'll have enjoyed that today.

“I've been honest with what we need from him; I need him to be ready to go straight away. He's kept himself fit. I think it suits both parties. We'll help him and we'll be good for him and hopefully, he's good for us and then we'll see where we go with it.”

