Preston North End's Lewis Dobbin celebrates scoring his side's first goal | CameraSport - Rob Newell

Goals from Lewis Dobbin and Mads Frokjaer clinched victory for the Lilywhites

Preston North End ran out 2-0 winners at Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

Here are our post-match ratings from St Mary’s.

Starting XI

Daniel Iversen: Vital saves in both halves. Smart stop to deny Scienza and magnificent goalkeeping to tip Jander’s goal bound strike on to the crossbar. 9

Jordan Storey: A solid defensive performance. Made a crucial intervention in the first half to cut out a dangerous ball across. 8

Liam Lindsay: Strong display against some dangerous attackers, on his first start for a while. A couple of vital blocks/tackles in the second half. 8

Andrew Hughes: Soldiered on after a sore blow in the first half. He was aggressive and switched on throughout. 8.5

Odel Offiah: Got stuck in all game and carried out his defensive duties admirably. 8

Ben Whiteman: An all round top performance from the captain. Good decisions on and off the ball all game. 8

Harrison Armstrong: Immense again from the Everton loan man. He was everywhere and led from the front with his intensity towards the end. 8.5

Thierry Small: Got up and down the left flank and helped the team out when required defensively. Asked more questions in the second half. 7

Alfie Devine: Another impressive, committed showing. Excellent work rate and was a nuisance in and around the box. His cross led to the opener. 8

Lewis Dobbin: Slotted PNE in front and carried a threat with his forward runs and dribbling. Decision making let him down once or twice. 7.5

Milutin Osmajic: Applied pressure on Southampton’s defenders well. Got through an hour. Never really got a clear sight of goal. 6.5

Substitutes

Mads Frokjaer: Made a real impact and clinched victory with his goal late in the day. He brought both calmness and positive intent on the ball. 8

Michael Smith: Got back in to defend when required and occupied Southampton’s defenders. 6.5

Stefan Thordarson: Provided a lovely assist for Frokjaer and went close to scoring himself not long before. 7.5

Jamal Lewis: Slotted in seamlessly for the final 20 minutes or so. 7

Noah Mawene: Introduced in second half injury time. 6