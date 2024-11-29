Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt | Getty Images

Preston North End have been handed a boost in their reported interest in Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt.

According to our sister title The Yorkshire Evening Post, the Lilywhites are among a host of clubs keen on taking the 22-year-old on loan during the January transfer window.

Now there appears to be one less side in the mix for the former Wigan youngster’s signature, with Championship rivals Portsmouth ruling themselves out of the race for Gelhardt.

Like North End, the Fratton Park club were reportedly one of 10 clubs left disappointed by Leeds boss Daniel Farke in the summer when he decided against sending the former England age-group international out on loan.

But as the south coast outfit look to improve a squad that currently sits bottom of the Championship table, head coach John Mousinho insisted Gelhardt wasn’t a player he was actively pursuing ahead of the January transfer window.

Speaking to The News, the former PNE defender said: ‘There’s nothing in that one (Gelhardt) and nothing has crossed my desk on that.

‘He’s a fantastic player. I know he’s not been playing this season, but there’s nothing to give you on that one.’

Gelhard has made just two substitute appearances for Leeds in the Championship this term and finds himself down the pecking order at Elland Road.

The former Sunderland loanee remains highly thought of at the promotion-chasers, with his current contract running until 2027. But Leeds are supposedly interested in loaning him out again in order to continue the player’s development.

Preston currently have a host of attacking options at their disposal. But with their Championship survival at stake, and PNE currently having the joint-lowest ‘goals for’ tally in the division, ways to improve Paul Heckinbottom’s side will surely be explored in the new year.