Preston North End have been linked with the departing Sheffield Wednesday defender

Not for the first time this summer, Preston North End are reportedly rivalling Derby County for a signing.

The two clubs have both been credited with interest in Hull City full-back, Cody Drameh. Now, it has been reported by our sister-title - the Sheffield Star - that departing Owls man Pol Valentin is wanted by PNE, and the Rams. It’s even been suggested that North End are leading the race for the Spaniard’s signature.

Valentin spent two seasons at Hillsborough, making 77 appearances for Wednesday and scoring two goals. He joined from Sporting Gijon in the summer of 2023 but the man to sign him, Xisco Munoz, lasted a mere 12 games. Valentin still went on to feature regularly under Danny Rohl, whose future at the club is now in doubt.

After landing Valentin, Munoz said: “Pol is a very good talent. He’s one of the important players we now have in our squad. He has very good intensity. I know a lot about Pol, not only his capacity as a footballer but a personality as well and this is very good. This is important because I know exactly what he can give to the team.”

The Catalonia-born right-back’s attacking qualities have been praised over the last couple of years. He was described as ‘dynamic’ upon arrival in Sheffield while one independent Owls site labelled him as ‘ideal for the fast-paced style of play at Wednesday’ and a ‘dependable name when called upon’.

When the Owls parted ways this summer, Valentin was described as ‘popular’ by the Star. It was stated that the 28-year-old ‘endeared himself to Wednesdayites’ and ‘quickly ingratiated himself into the community’. While his endurance and speed has been hailed, there are question marks over end product and defensive awareness.

In September last year, though, a reported €500,000 bid from Maccabi Tel Aviv was knocked back by Sheffield Wednesday - with Rohl ruling out an exit at the time. It has also been reported that an unknown Turkish Super Lig club made an approach for the full-back, earlier this calendar year.

Verdict on Valentin links to PNE

It’s interesting to see Preston reportedly eye another free transfer after signing Jordan Thompson (28) and Daniel Iversen (27). That would suggest manager Paul Heckingbottom is keen to get some experienced campaigners through the door and save save transfer budget, before targeting permanent and loan swoops.

With right wing-back a highly demanding position, the athleticism and pace of Valentin makes him a suitable candidate to operate there. However, the Spaniard would need to defend well at one end and contribute in the final third - or at least do one of those to a very high standard.

One big question is whether PNE would sign Valentin and Cody Drameh, or just one of them. Drameh has five years on Valentin and the reviews of his defensive game are stronger than the Spaniard’s. Personality is something Heckingbottom has spoken about a lot, though, and Valentin could get a big tick next to his name in that regard.

