The former Everton youngster has been linked with a handful of clubs after leaving Preston North End

Ryan Ledson’s time at Preston North End has come to an end and he could become a new League One manager’s first signing.

The 27-year-old made 215 appearances in his seven years at Deepdale and, after seeing his contract expire this summer, is now seeking a new challenge. Several clubs have been linked with Ledson including Plymouth Argyle, Hibernian, Portsmouth, Bolton Wanderers and former club, Oxford United.

But, it’s Huddersfield Town who are believed to be leading the race for Ledson’s signature this summer. The Terriers have just appointed Lee Grant as their manager, on a three-year contract. It is the former Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley goalkeeper’s first job as a manager, having spent three years as a coach at Ipswich Town.

Ledson could now become Grant’s first addition at The John Smith’s Stadium. Town finished 10th in their first League One campaign after relegation and will be targeting promotion back to the second tier, after a disappointing year. Grant succeeds Michael Duff in the hot seat, with caretaker Jon Worthington having taken the last six games.

Change has been aplenty at Huddersfield following the 2024/25 season. The club released several first team players including Jonathan Hogg, Danny Ward, Tom Lees, Matty Pearson, Ollie Turton, Josh Ruffels and Josh Koroma. With the departure of long-standing servant, Hogg, a clear vacancy is there in Town’s midfield.

