Stoke City reportedly join race for Preston North End and Portsmouth linked man
Stoke City are now being linked with a move for out-of-contract Plymouth Argyle wide man, Mickel Miller.
The 28-year-old sees his deal expire at Home Park this month and is yet to sign fresh terms. In Argyle’s retained list, published in mid-May, it was confirmed that Miller had been offered a new contract by the club - along with two other players. Shortly after, links to North End and two promoted clubs emerged.
Those were League One champions Portsmouth and play-off winners, Oxford United though Pompey’s reported interest was swiftly played down by local media. And it is now the Potters who are said to be in the race for Miller. A done deal would see the versatile left-footer reunite with old boss, Steven Schumacher - who is preparing for his first full season at the bet365 Stadium.
Preston loan star from last season, Liam Millar, has headed back to parent club FC Basel. That opens up a vacancy in the squad, for a left wing-back. Miller has played that position for the Pilgrims, though the Lancashire Post is not aware of any concrete interest at this stage. He made 34 appearances for Plymouth last season, scoring once and assisting once.
