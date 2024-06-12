Plymouth Argyle's Mickel Miller | Harry Trump, Getty Images

The Plymouth Argyle man has been linked with Championship clubs

Stoke City are now being linked with a move for out-of-contract Plymouth Argyle wide man, Mickel Miller.

The 28-year-old sees his deal expire at Home Park this month and is yet to sign fresh terms. In Argyle’s retained list, published in mid-May, it was confirmed that Miller had been offered a new contract by the club - along with two other players. Shortly after, links to North End and two promoted clubs emerged.

Those were League One champions Portsmouth and play-off winners, Oxford United though Pompey’s reported interest was swiftly played down by local media. And it is now the Potters who are said to be in the race for Miller. A done deal would see the versatile left-footer reunite with old boss, Steven Schumacher - who is preparing for his first full season at the bet365 Stadium.