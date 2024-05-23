Mickel Miller (R) is subject of transfer interest from Preston North End. The Lilywhites could sign him for free this summer. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Latest Preston North End transfer news as a Championship defender is linked with a Deepdale move.

Preston North End are said to have shown an interest in signing Plymouth Argyle defender Mickel Miller, according to a report.

Football Insider is reporting that Miller is of interest to the Lilywhites but there is competition from Championship newcomers Portsmouth and Oxford United. Miller has been linked with a move to Fratton Park before whilst Oxford will be on the hunt for reinforcements after beating Bolton Wanderers in the play-off final last Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old is out of contract at Home Park this summer and the Pilgrims have made an offer for him to stay in Devon. He could depart the club on a free transfer however should North End, Pompey or the U's act on their interest and beat Plymouth in the negotiations room.

Before Plymouth secured their Championship status, director of football Neil Dewsnip said: “We've talked to both players, we've talked to both agents and discussions are ongoing, but there's the obvious isn't there, what league are we in?

"I think both players have done well in the Championship, they want to stay in the Championship, so would I, so I don't really foresee too many issues as long as we're in this league."

Miller, who played as a wing-back for Plymouth this season, played a total of 37 times in all competitions and registered one assist and one goal. He played twice against North End and was on the losing side twice with a yellow card shown in the match at Deepdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miller spent a large part of his career in the non-league for Carshalton Athletic and appeared over 150 times for them over a five-year spell. He was afforded a break in professional football with Hamilton Academical in 2018 and spent two-and-a-half seasons in Scotland before returning to England with Rotherham United. The Croydon-born defender played 39 times for the Millers and had a loan spell with Northampton Town also.