Rangers reportedly join Preston North End and Stoke City in transfer race for five-assist star
Preston North End have been linked with Wrexham star Ryan Barnett - and they could face competition from a Scottish giant.
Towards the end of October, the Lilywhites were said to be one of two Championship clubs monitoring Barnett’s progress - with Stoke City also credited with interest in the 25-year-old. Barnett, who signed from Solihull Moors in February 2023, has one goal and five assists this season.
In total, he has racked up 65 appearances for the Racecourse Ground outfit. And the wide man - who has predominantly operated at right wing-back for boss Phil Parkinson - is now reportedly attracting interest from Rangers.
It’s suggested that the Scottish Premiership club have been ‘keeping tabs’ on Barnett, as they assess their options for January and next summer’s window. Barnett is under contract until 2026 at Wrexham and insists he is ‘loving’ life at the club.
He recently said: "The manager gives me that freedom when I go forward and gives me that confidence to take people on. All the lads have got that belief in me as well. I think that's all you can ask for in football - you want to be confident and you want to be happy and I am in a really good spot at the moment."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.