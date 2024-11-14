Preston North End's manager Paul Heckingbottom with Peter Ridsdale | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

‘The club has potential, but is this ever to be realised?’ That was the closing sentence from a fan letter, in this particular newspaper, I was recently shown for the first time. The date was February 7, 1990; the words were written by my dad. Fast forward almost 35 years and it’s a question that still rings true to this day, as the wait and hope and dream goes on for Preston North End. Paul Heckingbottom is the next manager to have a try, but really this is about much more than one person.

The boss assured his eyes were wide open when he walked through the door; he will have wanted to shut them and the ground swallow him up last Saturday - as an all too familiar, not to him but to most, version of PNE reared its head once again. Only a couple of those allowed a season was the word after Millwall; strike two in early November. Those habits need to go. It is at this point, with a fortnight to reflect, rest and recharge, that the size of task on Heckingbottom’s hands may well dawn on him.

Not because of a dreadful performance and deserved defeat to struggling Portsmouth, but because those sobering days tend to open wider conversations and take eyes elsewhere - that certainly looks to have been the case for supporters anyway. It’s worth noting that the 47-year-old’s team simply cannot continue conceding three goals in games, but Heckingbottom appears to have credit in the bank and trust from the Deepdale faithful. They are firmly with him.

PNE currently occupy 20th spot in the Championship though and while the gap to mid-table is not far away, the warning signs were there that this was coming. Preston managed to finish 10th last season, despite picking up 43 points from their final 38 games. One win in eight to finish and six defeats, with the Lilywhites drawing blank in seven of those matches. Then, the manager left one game into the campaign, after a full pre-season and transfer window. Ridiculous chaos.

That, along with two defeats to start this Championship season, led to August’s appointment having all the feel of make or break. A big issue in itself, you could argue. Alignment and identity are words you hear a lot around football clubs nowadays. While it will always be a vital role, having those two things can ensure that the head coach is simply the final piece of a jigsaw. The final cog in a well-oiled machine. They just slot in and get down to work, in a tailor-made environment.

North End, though, went all-in on the previous guy. It is that which Heckingbottom has inherited, and that which means he will absolutely need time and patience to make his mark on this thing. It is a place used to waiting, after all. A clear dilemma is that Preston need points on the board now, but the boss backs his methods and will continue to challenge North End to play in an aggressive way. Time will tell whether that comes good and PNE climb, or if a short-term fix has to be seriously considered.

And so, you have three things at play: a football team trying to win games now, a football manager aiming to build something, and a football club that could really do to move with the times. Because, in reality, long-term planning has been badly lacking for some time now. There has been a season-to-season vibe. This maybe shouldn’t be a great surprise when the stance of the ownership is what it is: happy, admirably, to keep pumping huge sums of money in, but ready to pass the baton on.

North End’s budget makes it tougher to compete, but not impossible. Lots of Ryan Lowe’s phrases rubbed people up the wrong way, but ‘work smarter’ was one you could get on board with. Preston have to gain an advantage in different ways, in order to compete. With a severe lack of assets and under-23 players in the first team squad, an academy stuck at category three level and a dwindling Deepdale atmosphere on match day, the task becomes tougher and tougher.

It’s no shock that Preston have only ever come close to challenging, at this level, with extremely sharp tacticians at the helm. Heckingbottom has success at this level on his CV and breaks the game down nicely, but it’s still early days to make a final judgement on him. He needs help, though. In this day and age, doing the same as PNE have always done isn’t going to cut it. This is a football club crying out for freshness on and off the pitch.

The club’s structure remains basic in comparison to other clubs: no Sporting Director, Head of Recruitment or Chief Executive. Of course, the position of Peter Ridsdale will understandably be questioned. It is he who oversees this entire operation and player-trading has been non-existent over the last few years, amid a backdrop of hit-and-miss recruitment leading to an imbalanced, ageing squad. At the age of 72, you have to wonder whether - finances aside - this is doing him any good.

It’s been a steady ride in the Championship ever since 2015, but you cannot stand still forever. PNE do have an experienced manager in the hot seat, who will resonate and connect with people. And he and Stuart McCall have the feel of safe hands at the helm, which is a positive. There is a sense, though, when you step back and take a look at it, that North End are on the verge of starting all over again. It may be that which is required. In the bigger picture, mind, will much really change?