Jason Euell | iFollow PNE

The former Charlton, Southampton and Middlesbrough front man made the move to PNE this summer

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Euell jumped at the chance to join Preston North End’s coaching staff, after speaking with manager Paul Heckingbottom.

The former Charlton, Bristol City and Cambridge coach - who made more than 400 appearances in his playing days - made the move to Deepdale last month, along with Andy Liddell and others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Euell scored plenty of goals for Wimbledon and Charlton and has been brought in to lead attacking sessions in training. He has now given his first interview to in-house media, after working with the squad out in Spain for a few days.

"It was what the gaffer spoke to me about in terms of what he wants to do moving forward, the type of players he wants to bring in and how he wants the team to look,” Euell told iFollow PNE, when asked what lured him to the club.

“More importantly, the history of the club and the fan base. To be a part of that moving forward in a positive way - changing the culture and the atmosphere - is something I've been a part of before at previous clubs, and something I want to be a part of now."

“Credit to our players.”

North End’s players have been put through their paces in the baking heat, with behind-the-scenes footage offering a glimpse into the work put in. The condition of the squad, three weeks out from the season starting, has impressed Euell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We always say as staff that it's not how we were coming through as players,” said Euell. “We saw it as pre-season being there to get fit, but players are now coming back fit and ready. They know the season ahead is competitive and evolving every year.

“Credit to our players; they are looking after themselves in the off-season to make sure they are ready for the first day of pre-season. There's times you look and go: 'There is more in them', but you've got to be cautious you don't overcook it took early."

On top of that, though, the time away as a group is being used to build bonds within the squad. North End’s players are spending a lot of time together off the pitch and Euell sees that as hugely beneficial.

"What the gaffer has done this year is the challenges and the team competitions, we were involved in it as staff for the last couple nights,” said Euell. “It's keeping it serious but still making sure we enjoy what we are doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That is what we have done, not only in the training sessions but also in the quizzes, the skill challenge and we've got a triathlon next week, I think. It's important that there is that competitive edge among the group and in their teams.”

Your next PNE read: International’s trialist raises a few questions