Aberdeen are aiming to tie Preston North End-linked defender Jack MacKenzie down to a new contract - but an exit hasn’t been ruled out.

The club’s chief executive, Alan Burrows, has addressed the situation around players’ expiring deals within the Dons squad. MacKenzie, 24, is one of those.

Back in mid-October, the left back - whose contract is up in the summer of 2025 - was linked with a potential move to the Lilywhites.

Sheffield United and Stoke City were also said to be keeping tabs on the player - who was described as a ‘leader’ and ‘integral’ part of the team, by former Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis.

He has made more than 100 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side and the Pittodrie Stadium club want to keep him, but are having to plan for the eventuality he moves on.

“We remain in good dialogue with those players and would like those players to stay at Aberdeen Football Club,” said Burrows, when asked about MacKenzie and others. “But, we have also got to factor in Aberdeen and our squad planning for January and in the summer.

“The dialogue remains open and we hope that they will stay. But if in the scenario that they don’t and leave at the end of their contracts, we are planning in advance of that.”