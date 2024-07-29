Ilay Camara | Belga/AFP via Getty Images

PNE have been linked with the Belgian defender

Preston North End’s links to RWD Molenbeek wing-back Ilay Camara have been played down.

Over the weekend, reports emerged stating that the Lilywhites were ‘closing in on a deal’ to land the 21-year-old. However, Belgian football journalist Sacha Tavolieri now claims that there are ‘no concrete discussions’ and that Camara’s preference is to sign for Standard Liege.

The Belgian Pro League giants have been linked with Camara this summer, along with Burnley and Coventry City. Liège are said to be the player’s ideal destination, but the asking price of €2million is reportedly too high. It is suggested that a new offer is on the table, though.

Preston were first credited with interest in Camara back in mid-June. He is under contract until 2026, having scored three goals and assisted seven for the relegated club last season. The latest reports from Belgium, mind, indicate that PNE have moved on to other targets.