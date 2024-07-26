Preston North End transfers: Club looking to finalise two deals as Rangers and Chelsea links addressed
Preston North End are looking to wrap up deals for two wing-backs, but a move for Chelsea's Alfie Gilchrist is not expected.
The Lilywhites have been looking to boost manager Ryan Lowe's squad further, after signing midfield pair Stefan Thordarson and Sam Greenwood in early July. Preston agreed personal terms with three midfielders and landed their first two targets.
After that, wide recruits were targeted. And the Lancashire Post understands that North End have agreed personal terms two players, who they hope to conclude deals for imminently. It is down to trying to agree a deal with the clubs, with one permanent and one loan-with-option agreement sought after. Preston walked away from a move for Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United due to the asking price.
Another player who has been linked with PNE in recent days is Alfie Gilchrist. Sheffield United have been listed as the main rival for the full back's signature, but that's not a signing North End are expected to make. Club sources suggest that the Lilywhites are not chasing the 20-year-old, contrary to reports. Gilchrist was linked with a handful of teams in the division, including Leeds United, Millwall, and Blackburn Rovers.
Another recent rumour to resurface is with Rangers wide man Scott Wright, with PNE reported to have made an enquiry along with Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday. However, that can also be ruled out, with North End not interested in signing the player.
