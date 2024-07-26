Alfie Gilchrist was a reported transfer option for Preston North End. He’s not coming to Deepdale this summer. (Image: Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

An update on where Preston North End are with their transfers with developments ongoing.

Preston North End are looking to wrap up deals for two wing-backs, but a move for Chelsea's Alfie Gilchrist is not expected.

The Lilywhites have been looking to boost manager Ryan Lowe's squad further, after signing midfield pair Stefan Thordarson and Sam Greenwood in early July. Preston agreed personal terms with three midfielders and landed their first two targets.

After that, wide recruits were targeted. And the Lancashire Post understands that North End have agreed personal terms two players, who they hope to conclude deals for imminently. It is down to trying to agree a deal with the clubs, with one permanent and one loan-with-option agreement sought after. Preston walked away from a move for Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United due to the asking price.

Another player who has been linked with PNE in recent days is Alfie Gilchrist. Sheffield United have been listed as the main rival for the full back's signature, but that's not a signing North End are expected to make. Club sources suggest that the Lilywhites are not chasing the 20-year-old, contrary to reports. Gilchrist was linked with a handful of teams in the division, including Leeds United, Millwall, and Blackburn Rovers.