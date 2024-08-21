Sepp van den Berg | Getty Images

The Liverpool defender was a huge hit on loan at PNE

Former Preston North End loan star Sepp van den Berg could be on his way to Brentford or Bayer Leverkusen, according to reports.

Liverpool are said to have agreed a £25million deal with both clubs, following the Dutchman’s loan spell at Mainz. The 22-year-old was given an opportunity in pre-season, under new boss Arne Slot, but an exit from Anfield now looks on the cards. According to reports in the Netherlands, van den Berg must now decide which option he prefers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is said to be open to another move to Germany, with interest from the Bundesliga champions, as well as signing for the Bees - who finished 16th in the Premier League last season. A five-year deal is said to be on the table, from both clubs, along with a ‘considerable’ salary increase. It’s suggested that Slot wants to keep van den Berg - but that the player is keen to leave and get regular game time.

Earlier this summer, the versatile defender hit out at the Reds for ‘hindering’ his future - given their asking price. But, Liverpool now look set to make a profit in excess of £20m, for the player they bought from PEC Zwolle in 2019. Van den Berg spent time on loan at PNE from February 2021 to May 2022, with two goals scored in 65 appearances. He was a huge hit with the Deepdale faithful.

The Dutchman was loaned to Schalke the season after, but limited to nine appearances due to a serious injury. Van den Berg then made the move to Mainz and featured 33 times in the Bundesliga, netting three goals. He has another two years left to run on his contract at Liverpool, but has made four first team appearances - with the last of those coming in February 2020, in the FA Cup.