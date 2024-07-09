Sepp van den Berg is said to have impressed Arne Slot during Liverpool’s first week of pre-season. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

A popular player at Preston North End is on the cusp of breaking in to Liverpool's first-team.

Former Preston North End loan star Sepp van den Berg will get the chance to impress new Liverpool boss Arne Slot.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool have turned down offers from his loan club Mainz, as well as their Bundesliga rivals VfL Wolfsburg. James Pearce, the dedicated Athletic reporter for Liverpool says that van den Berg will be given an opportunity to shine in pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old is said to have impressed Jurgen Klopp's successor during the first week of pre-season. He averaged the highest speed during the running tests over the weekend, and that has gone down well with his fellow countryman, who is embarking on a new era at Anfield.

In June, the player hit out at the Reds by saying that they wanted to 'hinder his future' after slapping a £20m valuation on him. Brentford and Southampton, along with PSV hold an interest, and van den Berg stressed at the time that he was keen to remain in Germany following a successful loan spell.

Despite his apparent desire to move on from Liverpool, he could finally make a breakthrough on Merseyside. His compatriot Virgil van Dijk is away at EURO 2024 along with Ibrahima Konaté, but in their absence, he could force his way into Slot's plans.

Van den Berg was signed in 2019 from PEC Zwolle as a 17-year-old, and had a successful 18-month loan spell at Deepdale. Having joined in February 2021, van den Berg extended his stay in the summer and went on to play 66 times for the Lilywhites, the most for any team so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad