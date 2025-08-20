The Liverpool man spent time on loan at Stoke City last season

Two Championship clubs are reportedly eyeing a permanent move for Preston North End linked winger Lewis Koumas.

The Liverpool wide man - who has earned six Wales caps - could be on the move from Anfield before transfer deadline day. A host of Championship clubs have been credited with interest in the 19-year-old, who scored six goals in 49 appearances for Stoke City last campaign.

PNE are one of those, along with Sheffield United, Hull City, Norwich City and Oxford United. However, a fresh report from the Liverpool Echo states that promoted duo Birmingham City and Wrexham are ‘leading the chase’ for his signature. It’s further added that both clubs could make a permanent move for the forward.

Koumas has made one appearance for Liverpool’s first team and scored, with that the FA Cup win over Southampton back in February. He signed a ‘long-term contract’ at Anfield prior to joining the Potters, this time last year. It’s claimed that Koumas is viewed as further along than Bobby Clark, who was sold to RB Salzburg for £10m last summer.

Preston are looking to strengthen their attacking options before the September 1 deadline. Manager Paul Heckingbottom said last weekend he had given ‘three names’ to the Lilywhites, with the hope of landing two. The loan market is an avenue North End well dip into again, with Aston Villa’s Lewis Dobbin also linked of late.

