PNE striker has scored in both Championship games so far

Three Italian clubs have now been credited with interest in Preston North End striker Milutin Osmajic.

Following reports of Spanish outfit Deportivo being admirers earlier this week, Sky Sport transfer reporter Gianluca Di Marzio has linked the Montenegrin with Sassuolo, Cremonese and Lecce. The former two clubs won promotion from Serie B last season, while Lecce finished 17th in the top flight.

It’s understood there have been no bids or approaches from any of the Italian clubs. Interest from Deportivo is believed to be accurate, but the Lilywhites’ valuation of Osmajic is likely to price the Segunda Division side out. Clubs in France, Turkey and Portugal are also thought to have been keeping an eye on the forward this year.

Osmajic is under contract for another two years at Deepdale, having joined from Cadiz - in the summer of 2023 - for a reported £2.1million. His former club reportedly have a 30 per cent sell on clause on any profit PNE make via a sale. The number 28 has scored in both Championship games this season, against QPR and Leicester City.

In his maiden year in England, Osmajic managed eight goals in 36 league outings. The following season, the 26-year-old scored nine goals in the Championship, three in the FA Cup and three in the Carabao Cup - across 41 appearances. He was banned for eight games due to biting Blackburn Rovers defender Owen Beck.

PNE CEO Peter Ridsdale confirmed earlier this summer that Osmajic will have a hearing this season. Following an incident in the 0-0 draw against Burnley, back in March, the Montenegro international was charged with breaching FA Rule 3. Clarets midfielder Hannibal Mejbri made racism allegations against Osmajic - who ‘strongly refuted’ them.

