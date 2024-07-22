Jay Stansfield | Getty Images

A round-up of the latest transfer talk in the Championship

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are your morning Championship transfer headlines for Monday, 22 July.

Leeds United target defender

According to Football Insider, PEC Zwolle defender Anselmo Garcia is on Leeds United’ radar. It is suggested that the Elland Road club have made ‘early contact’ over a potential deal for the 21-year-old - who scored two goals and assisted as many in his 32 appearances last season. Garcia was born in Seville, but has represented the Republic of Ireland at youth level. Leeds have lost defensive pair Diego Llorente and Marc Roca to Real Betis already this summer, and it’s claimed that the Spanish club are now in talks with Leeds left-back Junior Firpo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackburn Rovers in race for Luton man

John McAtee is being linked with plenty of clubs, after his successful loan spell in League One last season - with Barnsley. The former Grimsby Town man scored 15 goals in all competitions for the Tykes, and he is now back with parent club Luton Town - following their relegation from the Premier League. Bolton Wanderers and Wrexham have been credited with interest in McAtee, but a whole host of second tier clubs are now said to be in the race for his services. Blackburn Rovers are listed as one of them, along with Plymouth Argyle and Portsmouth.

Derby County loan signing imminent

According to reports, the Rams have won the race to sign Crystal Palace midfielder David Ozoh on loan. The teenager became the Eagles’ youngest-ever player in the Premier League, when he debuted against Newcastle United last year. Ozoh was 17 years, eight months and 15 days old at the time. Now 19, Ozoh is also said to have interested RC Lens, West Brom, Cardiff City, Luton Town and Plymouth. But, it’s suggested that the players is on his way to newly promoted Derby.

Fulham front man wanted

After his loan spell at Birmingham City last season, Fulham striker Jay Stansfield is said to be interesting lots of Championship clubs. The 21-year-old scored 13 goals in all competitions for the relegated Blues. And, the Cottagers have reportedly ‘fielded enquiries’ from a number of second tier sides, ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. Stansfield is under contract until 2027 - Fulham boss Marco Silva has suggested he will be involved with the first team next season.