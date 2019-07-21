Preston North End centre-back Ben Davies reported to be interesting Newcastle United

Preston North End defender Ben Davies has reportedly caught the eye of Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce.

The Sun newspaper says Bruce is 'keen' on Davies having seen him at first hand playing in the Championship - Bruce managed Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday against North End.

Davies, who turns 24 in August, has two years left on his current contract at Deepdale.

North End sources say that has been no contact from Newcastle in relation to Davies, nor from his agent about the interest.

The Magpies play Preston at Deepdale next Saturday in a hastily-arranged pre-season friendly which will be Bruce's first game in charge of Newcastle in England - they are currently in China.

Davies was voted PNE's player of the year by both supporters and his team-mates last season.

The left-footed centre-half has been a mainstay at the heart of North End's defence since Alex Neil's arrival two years ago.

Before that he had loan spells at York, Tranmere, Southport, Newport and Fleetwood learning his trace, having made his Preston debut as a 17-year-old in January 2013.