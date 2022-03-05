The visitors took the lead early in the second half through Jamal Lowe but Cameron Archer swiftly pulled the Lilywhites level with a low shot from Daniel Johnson’s cross.

That was only half the story. With the score at 1-1 in the 87th minute, North End goalkeeper Daniel Iversen made a stunning save to keep out a header from Cherries defender Nat Phillips.

Within a couple of minutes, North End substitute Emil Riis matched on to a pass from skipper Alan Browne to drive a low shot into the net for the winner.

Preston North End celebrate Cameron Archer's equaliser against Bournemouth at Deepdale

In the aftermath of the goal, Bournemouth manager Scott Parker was shown a red card by referee Matt Donohue for protesting in the technical area, Parker feeling that Browne had fouled Philip Billing in the build-up.

Victory saw PNE complete a league double over automatic promotion chasing Bournemouth, having won by the same scoreline on the south coast in November.

The North End starting XI had shown one change, Bambo Diaby coming in for his full debut in place of the suspended Liam Lindsay.

Diaby played in the middle of the back three, with Sepp van den Berg on the right and Andrew Hughes to the left of him.

Cameron Archer fires Preston North End's equaliser against Bournemouth at Deepdale

On the bench there were returns for Paul Huntington and Josh Murphy, Huntington registered in the 25-man squad with the EFL to allow his place.

In the early stages of the game North End were hesitant in their play, the promotion-chasing visitors getting on top.

Hughes put in a good block on a shot from Phillip Billing after Diaby had been unable to cut out a ball into the box.

Steadily though, PNE got themselves into the contest and had the better chances of the first half.

Preston North End defender Andrew Hughes challenges Bournemouth's Jamal Lowe

Alan Browne saw a header blocked at the far post after meeting Ben Whiteman’s corner as the home side started to find their feet.

Good pressing by Archer and Evans saw the ball gifted to them as Bournemouth tried to play out from the back, Evans’ shot held by keeper Mark Travers.

Archer and Johnson exchanged passes in the 22nd minute, Archer taking the return ball in the box and firing just over the bar.

Sepp van den Berg’s deflected shot flew through to the keeper, that chance created after some good approach play involving Evans and Brad Potts.

Preston North End goalkeeper Daniel Iversen celebrates the win against Bournemouth

As half-time approached, a long goalkick from Iversen sailed over the Bournemouth defence and was chased by Evans.

Travers had to come to the edge of his box to head clear and in the same passage of play, the ball was worked back into the box to Archer.

The young striker hit a low shot across goal which Travers stuck out his right foot to block with.

Bournemouth took the lead in the 50th minute, Jaiden Anthony curling over a right-footed cross from the left-wing into the Preston box.

Hughes let it bounce across him thinking Iversen was there to collect but that allowed Lowe to nip it, take it across Iversen and knock it into the net.

Within four minutes North End were level as they countered to maximum effect on the visitors.

Van den Berg’s ball released Johnson down the right channel, the midfielder showing a good turn of pace to take the ball up the pitch.

His square pass into the box found Archer who took a touch before firing a low left-foot shot into the net off the inside of the post.

Ryan Lowe’s first change of the game saw Ali McCann replace Josh Earl, McCann slotting into the left wing-back role vacated by Earl.

A double substitution with 15 minutes left brought Riis and Murphy into the action, Riis in place of Evans and Murphy for Potts at right wing-back.

Former PNE midfielder Ben Pearson joined the action for the last 10 minutes, with him greeted by a combination of boos and cheers from the North End faithful.

The game burst into life in the closing stages, Browne making a superb sliding tackle on substitute Ryan Christie in the six-yard box in the 87th minute.

Nat Phillips got his head to the resulting corner and directed a header across goal towards the far corner which seemed destined for the net.

Iversen sprung across and somehow got his glove to the ball to turn it past the post.

Within two minutes, North End took the lead at the other end.

Browne’s pass found Riis 25 yards out, the Dane striding towards the box before driving a low right-foot shot across Travers into the far corner.

In the aftermath of the goal, Parker was shown a red card and Bournemouth right-back Adam Smith – substituted earlier in the second half – was sent-off too.

North End saw the game out, six minutes stoppage-time signalled by the fourth official but more than eight minutes played.

Fresh in their minds would have been Coventry’s equaliser in added-on time a week earlier, fortunately there was to be no repeat as PNE collected the win and moved on to 50 points for the season.

PNE: Iversen, Van den Berg, Diaby, Hughes, Whiteman, Potts (Murphy 75), Browne, Johnson, Earl (McCann 63), Archer, Evans (Riis 75). Subs (not used): Ripley, Rafferty, Huntington, Sinclair.

Bournemouth: Travers, Smith (Laird 67), Phillips, Kelly, Zemura, Cook, Billing, Cantwell (Pearson 80), Lowe, Anthony (Christie 67), Solanke. Subs (not used): Woodman, Mepham, Marcondes, Dembele.

Referee: Matt Donohue (Manchester)