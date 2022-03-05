As it happened: Preston North End 2-1 Bournemouth
Preston North End are in Championship action this afternoon as they welcome AFC Bournemouth, kick off at 3pm.
A win this afternoon against the high-flying Cherries could see the Lilywhites move to within four points of the play-off places.
Bournemouth arrive having won each of their last four league games, and they can return to the top two as they chase promotion.
Last updated: Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:09
North End boss aims for returning attacking duo to bolster his forward line
Ryan Lowe aims to have Sean Maguire soon following Josh Murphy back into contention in the Preston North End forward line.
Lilywhites manager Lowe was able to include Murphy in the squad which travelled to Coventry last week although the winger didn’t make the matchday 18.
He played an hour in the reserves in midweek and will be pushing for a place on the bench against Bournemouth at Deepdale today.
Maguire isn’t far behind in the fitness stakes as he comes back from damaging ankle ligaments in January’s away win over West Bromwich Albion.
A run out in the Lancashire FA Senior Cup tie against Liverpool on Tuesday is likely to be next on the agenda for the Republic of Ireland international.
With Lowe wanting a range of options going forward, having both players back would be a boost.
Lowe told the Lancashire Post: “Josh is direct, he’s got pace to burn, he’s an intelligent footballer and can score goals.
"He can definitely offer us something a bit different and a fully fit Josh Murphy offers us something a lot different.”
Team News
PNE Starting XI: Iversen, van den Berg, Diaby, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman, Browne, Johnson, Earl, Archer, Evans.
PNE subs: Ripley, McCann, Rafferty, Riis, Huntington, Sinclair, Murphy.
One change for PNE
Bambo Diaby comes in for his full debut for North End, as Liam Lindsay is banned for this game.
Paul Huntington comes into the matchday squad for the first time.
Big test for the backline
There have been changes to the backline and this week they are not like for like.
Normally, those that come in have been in a similar mould to those that have come out but in Bambo Diaby, that is not the case.
He will be rusty and likely down the centre, so it’s a big test for the Senegalese defender. Sepp van den Berg could be another option in the centre but at a young age, it’s another risk.
No reunion just yet...
Ben Pearson starts the day on the Bournemouth bench, he will not have a Deepdale return - in front of fans - just yet.
Draw specialists
PNE have drawn more games since the turn of the year than any other side, drawing seven of their last 13 games.
Looking to extend a run to six
North End are unbeaten in their last five games against Bournemouth, they have won five and drawn two.
Kick off!
After a show of support for Ukraine prior to kick off, Bournemouth get the game underway!
Cagey opening
PNE have started the game on the back foot so far, Bournemouth are bossing possession and territory but it is clear that North End’s plan is to sit deep and try to exploit the counter attack.