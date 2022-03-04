The Cherries arrive in Lancashire in second spot and chasing a return to the Premier League at the second attempt, hence PNE manager Lowe’s call for his side to be on top of their game.

North End have been consistent under him, defeated only twice in 14 Championship games. but a key part to making more progress is turning more of their draws into wins.

They’ve won five and draw seven, with them heading into the clash with Scott Parker’s side on the back of two successive draws.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe

Lowe said: “We’re not at our best yet, I said about five weeks ago that we were at 60%.

"At times since then we have climbed up to 70-75%, even 80%, but we’ve also come back down to 60%. That is where the consistency needs to be .

"To get a team performing consistently takes time, we’ve been here three months.

"I’m pleased with what the players have taken on board so far and the longer it goes on, the better we shall be.

"The more games they play, the more time we get with the group in training, we’ll see an improvement. We might need a couple of transfer windows to get who we want in.

"Saying that, if you had said to me we would have had this many points on the board with the number of games we’d played and only two losses, I’d have taken that.

"We need to find the way to win more games instead of drawing them but that will come.”

Lowe has a big decision of who to play at the back tomorrow.

Suspension rules out Liam Lindsay, the legacy of his red card at Coventry, while Patrick Bauer is unlikely to recover from a hip muscle injury.

Bambo Diaby is in contention, so too Paul Huntington who Lowe spoke highly of during his pre-match press conference yesterday.

North End would have to register the long-serving Huntington in their 25-man squad for him to be involved against the Cherries.