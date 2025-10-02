Peter Ridsdale is reportedly fronting a new proposal to change the EFL play-offs | AFP via Getty Images

Former Reading, Ipswich Town and Birmingham City men have reacted to the news

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The EFL board is reportedly holding talks over whether to expand the play-offs to seventh and eighth placed teams.

News emerged last month that Preston North End CEO Peter Ridsdale - one of three Championship representatives on the EFL board - was leading proposals to revamp the system, which has been in place since 1987.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subsequent reports suggested that there is ‘widespread support’ for the idea among second tier chiefs, after it was formally communicated to all clubs. It would take FA and Premier League approval for the concept to be officially brought in.

Now, Ridsdale has spoken to talkSPORT on the matter, with PNE manager Paul Heckingbottom having offered his take a few weeks ago. EFL pundits Jobi McAnuff, Luke Chambers and Lukas Jutkiewicz have also weighed in with their thoughts.

Peter Ridsdale to talkSPORT

"First of all, people are giving me credit for having thought of it in the first place," said Ridsdale. "It was actually discussed at the EFL board and I chair the Championship meetings, therefore I was the person to put it forward to the Championship clubs. Certainly, I am in favour of it.

“The issues we've got are as follows... firstly, we cannot get anyhere on redistribution from the Premier League. The disparity between £200million if you get promoted and £11m per season in the Championship is causing even more problem, year-in-year-out - forcing clubs to spend money they perhaps haven't got, to try and get into the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You've then got TV rights, which are coming up shortly, and the games that really sell for the media companies are the teams trying to get into the play-offs and then, of course, the play-offs. And then the relegation places, from both the Premier League and Championship into League One.

“If you look at last season the competitiveness in the Championship was something like eight points difference between 12th and relegation, and something like 10 between mid-table and the play-off places. If we can get every one of our games with something to play for, right up until the last game, it will help sell media rights, crowds, income and it will help us compete more easily.”

PNE manager Paul Heckingbottom

“Yeah it would (keep it open for longer),” said Heckingbottom. “I think I've said many a times that along with three points for a win, the play-off changes all those years ago was one of the best things that happened to football.

“I think Championship, because it generally is tight, a lot of teams are in with a shout right up until the end. But, yeah I'm all for it. If it went to eight teams for example instead of six, I think it should be harder for the seventh and eighth to get into that play-off shake-up if you like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And the eighth team can't get the same statistical advantage of getting up as the third place team. So, the format of it would be all important for me but yeah, extending the season, more and more interest, fans certainly if you're involved in the game. I'd more than welcome it.”

EFL pundits on Sky Sports

Jobi McAnuff

"Well my first point on that is, how many dead rubbers do we actually have?" said McAnuff. "All the EFL leagues, they are so competitive at both ends of the table. We see so many teams involved, down to the last day who have a chance of getting into that play-off spot as it is already. Likewise, at the bottom of the table.

“My thing, probably, at this moment in time - and it's still very fresh - is that there is nothing wrong with it, so why try and fix it? Do I get some of those club's perspective, who are finding it more and more difficult to compete at the top end, with the parachute payments and the discrepency in terms of financial balance?

“Yes. Would they maybe want more of an opportunity to break into that? In these really early stages, I love the format. I think it needs to be celebrated and is a fantastic thing we've got in the game, so it'll be interesting to see how it goes."

Luke Chambers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Yeah, the initial reaction is like, 'Why are you even discussing it?' said Chambers. "But then, the more you start to delve into it and see the history of change that has happened - especially in 2003 when that was rejected by the Premier League and FA - there have been discussions in the past and the more you talk about it, you can then understand the discrepancies.

“I think last season, Bristol City were in (sixth) on (68) points and Middlesbrough were in (10th) on 64, so it is a three point swing. It does bring more teams into it. You mentioned the money, parachute payments... there are lot of things and moving parts that need to be taken into account, I think."

Lukas Jutkiewicz

"It's something you would get used to," said Jutkiewicz. "Again, we are all afraid of change sometimes. Occasionally, you do get those games that don't quite have the same edge to them at the end of the season and there isn't quite that jeopardy.

“It might even be that the third and fourth teams - who've usually secured their play-off place and field weakened teams - all of a sudden worry they might get drawn into a knockout game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It just affords them to have to play full strength to the end of the season. I think it would be a good thing for the EFL as a product, to have more games that mean important things to both clubs."

Your next PNE read: Fan gallery from Hull City away