19 fantastic photos of 659 travelling Preston North End faithful at Hull City for midweek draw

By Pepe Lacey
Published 1st Oct 2025, 11:00 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2025, 11:14 BST

PNE fans travelled in their numbers for Tuesday’s draw against Hull City.

There were 659 supporters who made the midweek trip from Lancashire to the MKM Stadium to back Paul Heckingbottom’s men.

Those who made the journey were rewarded, with the Lilywhites going 2-0 up in the first 11 minutes through Thierry Small and Michael Smith.

But there would be disappointment as the Tigers fought back thanks to Oli McBurnie’s second-half double, sharing the points.

Check out our brilliant fan photos from CameraSport, who captured the PNE faithful in full voice throughout the evening.

Your next PNE read: Paul Heckingbottom confirms injury setback after Preston North End's draw at Hull City

PNE fans travelled in the numbers for Tuesday's draw against Hull City, with 659 supporters making the midweek trip to the MKM Stadium.

1. Hull City v PNE: Fan gallery

PNE fans travelled in the numbers for Tuesday's draw against Hull City, with 659 supporters making the midweek trip to the MKM Stadium. | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
PNE fans travelled in the numbers for Tuesday's draw against Hull City, with 659 supporters making the midweek trip to the MKM Stadium.

2. Hull City v PNE: Fan gallery

PNE fans travelled in the numbers for Tuesday's draw against Hull City, with 659 supporters making the midweek trip to the MKM Stadium. | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
PNE fans travelled in the numbers for Tuesday's draw against Hull City, with 659 supporters making the midweek trip to the MKM Stadium.

3. Hull City v PNE: Fan gallery

PNE fans travelled in the numbers for Tuesday's draw against Hull City, with 659 supporters making the midweek trip to the MKM Stadium. | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
PNE fans travelled in the numbers for Tuesday's draw against Hull City, with 659 supporters making the midweek trip to the MKM Stadium.

4. Hull City v PNE: Fan gallery

PNE fans travelled in the numbers for Tuesday's draw against Hull City, with 659 supporters making the midweek trip to the MKM Stadium. | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice