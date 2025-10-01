There were 659 supporters who made the midweek trip from Lancashire to the MKM Stadium to back Paul Heckingbottom’s men.
Those who made the journey were rewarded, with the Lilywhites going 2-0 up in the first 11 minutes through Thierry Small and Michael Smith.
But there would be disappointment as the Tigers fought back thanks to Oli McBurnie’s second-half double, sharing the points.
Check out our brilliant fan photos from CameraSport, who captured the PNE faithful in full voice throughout the evening.
