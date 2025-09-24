Preston North End chief executive Peter Ridsdale | Getty Images

Preston North End CEO is reportedly leading proposals to change the play-off system

A Peter Ridsdale-led proposal to revamp the Championship play-offs has ‘widespread approval’, according to reports.

News surfaced earlier this month around potential changes to the system, which has been in place since 1987. Now, Sky Sports report that the EFL board is holding talks over whether to expand the play-offs to seventh and eight placed teams.

It’s suggested that there is ‘widespread support’ for the idea among club bosses, with it said to have been formally communicated to all Championship clubs last week. Now, the EFL Board - on which Ridsdale sits - is considering the plan.

Ridsdale is one of three Championship Chief Executives on the Board. FA and Premier League approval would be required, and there is ‘no chance’ of any new format being introduced this season as it has already commenced.

The main arguments for a play-off shake up are said to be increased chance of competing for promotion, reduced ‘dead rubber’ fixtures at the end of the campaign and in turn, two high profile games added to the calendar.

Chiefs at second tier clubs are said to view parachute payments as having ‘distorted the competition’. Preston are one of a handful of clubs not in receipt of parachute payments; they have finished between 7th and 20th for the last decade.

Now, play-off semi-finals are competed between 3rd and 6th and 4th and 5th - with the winners meeting in a Wembley final. The higher placed team plays the second leg of the semi-final at home.

Under proposed changes, third and fourth would automatically go into a two-legged semi-final. They would then face fifth or eighth, and sixth or seventh, with those teams competing in a one-legged ‘eliminator’ to reach the semi-finals.

Sky Sports add that there is ‘still much to discuss’, including whether Leagues One and Two would follow suit, should it be introduced. There has been resistance, so far, against increasing the number of promotion slots from the National League.

On the idea, ex-Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan told talkSPORT: “Is the play-off system currently broken? Do we not appreciate it? Why would it only be done in the Championship?“

“We’ve got a situation where it looks like it is expanding the jeopardy of the league to make more meaningful games at the end of the season. If you look at the MLS there are more teams who participate, who have the chance of getting into the play-offs as there are more games that enable them to do that at the back end of the season.

“There are more teams that are there. If you have more teams that could potentially be in the play-offs, up to eighth, then you have more games at the back end of the season people will want to attend. You’ve created another tier of play-off games which means more revenue for teams that finish seventh and eighth, so it’s a money play.

“The difference between fifth and sixth and seventh and eighth is sometimes a point so there’s not much attainment value in it. But what it is is another game and when you possibly get to games 44, 45 and 46, you might have X amount of teams that are still in that space that can get eighth. You could get more jeopardy."

Opinion on play-off proposal

Initially, the potential of an eight placed team reportedly gaining promotion to the Premier League didn’t sit right. This is supposed to be hard, and as a team you’ve got to be at an incredibly high level throughout a long, hard season to give yourselves that glimmer of hope at the end.

That is said to be one concern - that the quality of competition in England’s top division would be diluted, after two seasons of the three promoted teams going down. Really, though, that is more a reflection of the ever-increasing gap between the two leagues. A significantly strengthened 7th or 8th placed side should be able to give it a good go.

The key point with the play-off proposal is that nothing really changes for third and fourth placed, which is important. Often, third can only just miss out on automatic promotion while we have seen a big jump from fourth to fifth in terms of points. But, they would still have their two-legged semi-final and potential final.

Plus, they could find themselves playing against a lower-placed side - should 7th or 8th make it through to the semi-finals. Not to mention the fact they would be a touch fresher, given there is one less match for them to play. So, no real reason for 3rd or 4th to have any issue with this - which you could say is absolutely fair.

On top of that, you have the fact that there is often very little between 6th, 7th and 8th in the way of points. You can sometimes throw 5th into that, as well. For the last four seasons in the Championship, the gap between fifth and eighth has been: 3 points, 6 points, 2 points and 6 points.

Fifth and six placed teams might have grievances in certain scenarios, though they would have the advantage of playing the one-legged eliminator match at home. The big question is whether the guaranteed added drama and opportunity has too great of an impact on sporting integrity. The gut-feel is that you’d have resistance and support in fairly equal measure among football supporters, so it’ll be fascinating to see where things go from here.

