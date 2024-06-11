'We hope that you' - Peter Ridsdale's season card plea to the Preston North End faithful
Preston North End director Peter Ridsdale has urged as many supporters to buy a season card before the imminent early bird deadline.
The Lilywhites put season cards on sale in mid-May, for the 2024/25 season. Supporters who purchase will secure the same price for their season card the following season, with the cheapest adult ticket working out at less than £13 a match. Supporters pay in accordance with the age they are on August 10th.
Last week, PNE confirmed that sales were ‘significantly up’ from the same time, last year. The early bird savings are on offer until Saturday, 15 June (8:30am) in the ticket office and Monday, 17 June (8:30am) online. Ridsdale - who also provided an update on transfer negotiations ahead of the summer window - hopes to see many more season cards snapped up this week.
In a club update, he said: ‘As everyone hopefully is aware, this weekend sees the end of the early bird pricing offer for season cards (excluding hospitality) for the 2024/25 campaign. Supporters who renew or purchase season cards by this weekend’s deadline not only get a great price for this coming season but are guaranteed no uplift in price for their tickets* if they buy during the early bird period next year for the 2025/26 season.
‘For those of you who have not yet renewed or bought, we hope that you will take up the early bird offer by this weekend. ‘For the thousands of you that have already renewed, thank you once again. Your support is really appreciated. I am sure that we are all looking forward with the usual excitement and anticipation that surrounds the fixture release date on Wednesday 26th June.’
*Subject to moving age bands.
