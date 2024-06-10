Peter Ridsdale

The summer transfer window officially opens on June 14

Preston North End director Peter Ridsdale says negotiations are ‘well underway’ with summer transfer targets and their agents.

The summer window swings open in four days, as the Lilywhites gear up for the fourth season under manager Ryan Lowe. North End signed eight players this time last year, but did no business in the January transfer window.

Plenty of reinforcements are expected this summer, with club captain Alan Browne leaving as things stand and loan man Liam Millar having headed back to parent club FC Basel. North End have not announced any incomings yet, but Ridsdale has assured work is far down the line.

Ridsdale, in a club update, said: ‘There is a lot of speculation on which players we are looking at and which ones we will sign, even though the transfer window is yet to open. We can assure everyone that it has been a very busy few months for our scouts and football management - and conversations and negotiations are well underway with players and their agents regarding them potentially joining us this summer.

‘Once deals have been concluded we will make the appropriate announcement but of course we won’t comment on speculation, some of which might be accurate but much of which will be wide of the mark. It is our intention to bring in players that will add to the quality and depth of the squad and will immediately be challenging and improving the starting XI, in order that we can improve on last season’s tenth-placed finish.’