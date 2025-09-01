Paul Heckingbottom | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

It’s transfer deadline day with the window closing at 7pm

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom believes it’s been a positive summer of transfer business given the circumstances.

The Lilywhites are looking to add to their 11 signings on deadline day, with a midfielder and striker eyed by the Deepdale club. While it’s been a busy window to date for PNE, there have been three loan deals done and five free transfers.

As explained by the Preston manager in early August, Theo Mawene’s sale to Brentford helped to fund the signings of Thierry Small and Jack Walton. The permanent exit of Jack Whatmough then allowed PNE to put their first payment down for Odel Offiah.

Of the 11 players recruited by the Lilywhites, Small, Offiah and Walton are the three to demand a transfer fee. With that taken into account, the North End boss believes it’s been a decent effort.

“Yeah, we've worked really hard,” said Heckingbottom. “Really hard, and we've got these players. There was competition for them all, but we're going to have to continue to work hard if we're going to improve again in the next few days and, listen, it's the way it is.

“But what you have to do is understand your market, be the best in that market and then sort of market yourselves as well. We're marketing us, Preston North End, within that market of players as the place to come and play for our reasons.

“Some we share, some we don't but that's the reason we got these. I think we got some of the best frees about. A couple of good, talented younger players and, listen, I was sorry to lose Theo (Mawene) when Theo went to Brentford.

“I was sorry to lose him, because who knows? But we protected ourselves in the deal going forward, so there may be more money. But, we wouldn't have been able to do what we'd done if we didn't bring our own money in.”

Heckingbottom has been keen to drum up positivity of late, and quieten talk around budgets. The manager did mention, post-QPR, that he expected there to be more funds available. Was he always confident, then, that Preston could have a strong summer?

“I've done it before, so... listen, the last job I was at, I'm sure Prince Abdullah won't mind me sharing it,” said Heckingbottom. “When we got beat at home off Bournemouth, 3-1, in the Premier League, everyone expected us to win. I was like, ‘Well, hold on a minute...’

“Three windows ago, we cut our wage bill. They spent £50m, got the best young talent in the Champ and between that time and the summer, we actually got more points than them. That following window, we cut the wage bill again.

“They spend another £100m, because they are in the Premier League. The following window, we're in a transfer embargo and they spend another £100m. The following window, we sell our best players. We play them the next time and we're a place behind.

“So, it can be done. It's unsustainable... but you can't let that determine how well you're going to do and perform. But likewise, we haven't done anything yet. I'm pleased with the business we've done. I'm pleased with the group of players that we've got here.

“I said after the (Ipswich) game that everyone should be proud of this group of players at Preston, because they're willing to give everything and take on anyone. And, sometimes it won't be good enough, we get that. But we're willing to have a go with anyone. For that, I'm really pleased and it shows we've signed good characters.”

