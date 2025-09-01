Paul Heckingbottom with Stuart McCall | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

The summer transfer window closes at 7pm

Preston North End are looking to do business on the final day of the summer transfer window.

The Lilywhites are aiming to bring in a central midfielder and striker before close of play at 7pm. Speculation around Everton teenager Harrison Armstrong has swirled in recent weeks and it’s understood that a deal remains on the cards for PNE. There was progression over talks on Sunday.

Armstrong has been in and around the Toffees’ first team so far this season, and picked up two assists in the recent Carabao Cup win over Mansfield Town. Manager David Moyes has been deliberating over whether a loan move is the best decision for Armstrong at this stage.

Derby County, whom he spent time on loan at last season, have been credited with interest in the player again. Armstrong has attracted suitors across the division but Preston look in a strong position to land his signature, if Everton give it the green light today. He would become the fourth loan signing of the summer at Deepdale.

Elsewhere, boss Paul Heckingbottom wants to bolster his front line further. Will Keane is out injured, which means he has had Milutin Osmajic, Michael Smith and Daniel Jebbison for the beginning of the campaign. Jebbison missed the first few games with a knock, though, and Osmajic was absent last time out due to injury.

Heckingbottom confirmed after the Portsmouth contest that it would be a loan, if Preston are to bring in another striker. The Lilywhites are in for one but there are no guarantees of getting it done. It was suggested by Heckingbottom that it has been a challenge to identify centre-forwards who are within North End’s reach, and fit the bill.

Prior to the opening day of the season at QPR, the PNE boss explained how money had run out. Since then, Alfie Devine and Lewis Dobbin have been signed on loan while Jeppe Okkels was sold, permanently, to Djurgardens last Friday. The Lilywhites would’ve been open to a loan exit for Keane, but injury has had an impact on those chances.

Nobody else is expected to leave Preston, including the aforementioned Osmajic. The Montenegro international has been the subject of transfer talk in recent weeks, with a bid reportedly being prepared by Italian outfit Cremonese. However, they are now said to be signing Jamie Vardy. Sassuolo, Lecce and Deportivo were also linked with the number 28; North End placed an eight-figure valuation on the striker.

