Preston North End transfer deadline day LIVE as 'enquiries' over Chelsea striker made amid Everton pursuit
Preston North End have until seven o’clock tonight to make further additions in the transfer window.
The Lilywhites have had a busy summer, but manager Paul Heckingbottom is looking to bolster his squad further in the final hours.
Everton midfielder Harrison Armstrong is a loan target for PNE, who are also aiming to sign a striker on deadline day.
In total, 11 players have arrived at North End this window. Three of those are loan recruits in Daniel Jebbison, Alfie Devine and Lewis Dobbin.
Free transfer swoops for Daniel Iversen, Andrija Vukcevic, Michael Smith, Pol Valentin and Jordan Thompson were completed.
Preston paid a reported seven-figure sum to land Odel Offiah from Brighton, while recruiting goalkeeper Jack Walton, from Luton, for a modest six-figure fee.
Training compensation had to be paid to Charlton Athletic for the signing of Thierry Small; he opted to join the Lilywhites upon the expiry of his Addicks contract.
On the outgoing front, Theo Mawene was sold to Brentford, Jack Whatmough to Huddersfield, Layton Stewart to FC Thun and Jeppe Okkels to Djurgardens.
Heckingbottom: "We've worked really hard."
Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom believes it’s been a positive summer of transfer business given the circumstances.
Reports: Former PNE loan man 'not for sale'
He played against PNE last weekend, and Josh Murphy continues to be linked with Leicester City. However, Portsmouth’s stance of the player not being for sale hasn’t changed, according to The News. The Foxes are said to have made a couple of bids for the winger.
Blackburn boss on Alan Browne links
Rovers had been credited with interest in the former Preston North End captain, who hasn’t featured in Sunderland’s squads so far this season.
Valerien Ismael told BBC Lancashire on Saturday: "No, this link is nothing. From my side, no. I know the player but I am not speaking with (the) player.
“For me, when I am speaking with a player it means yes, something is concrete. With this player, I have never spoken with this player so for me it is nothing, just gossip."
Blackburn did confirm the signing of Andri Gudjohnsen over the weekend, from KAA Gent. PNE had been linked with the Iceland front man but, according to reports, couldn’t raise the £1m required.
Reports: Osmajic suitors set to sign Vardy
Milutin Osmajic has been linked with Deportivo, Sassuolo, Lecce and Cremonese in recent weeks. Now, the latter are reportedly closing in on a move for Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy. The 38-year-old, according to the BBC, is completing a medical at the Serie A club today ahead of signing a one-year contract with option.
Reports: PNE 'made contact' over Owls man
Preston have already swooped in for two Sheffield Wednesday players this summer, in Michael Smith and Pol Valentin.
They look unlikely to land a third, but our colleagues at the Sheffield Star reported over the weekend that PNE had made contact over 20-year-old forward Bailey Cadamarteri.
That detail was included in a story on Wednesday rejecting £1million bids from Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers. There was also said to be an enquiry from Ipswich Town.
Reports: PNE enquire about Chelsea striker
Renowned transfer journalist, Pete O’Rourke, has reported this morning that PNE and Charlton Athletic have made loan enquiries over David Fofana of Chelsea.
The Ivorian was signed from Molde in January 2023 and has made four appearances for the Blues. He’s been on loan at Union Berlin, Burnley and Goztepe since joining Chelsea.
Fofana scored four Premier League goals in 15 appearances for North End’s Lancashire rivals, during the 2023/24 campaign. For Union Berlin, he scored one Bundesliga and one Champions League goal.
As reported this morning, PNE are trying to bring a striker in on loan today but that is understood to be the more complicated of the two deals - with Everton midfielder Harrison Armstrong the other.
Football Insider’s report on Fofana states: ‘Sources say there is loan and permanent interest from at least two other second-tier clubs and European sides if the Blues green-light his departure.’