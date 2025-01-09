Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE have players on loan from Leeds United, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest this season

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom is not concerned about recall clauses proving an issue in the January transfer window.

The Lilywhites have Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Sam Greenwood on loan from Aston Villa and Leeds United this season - the two are regularly in PNE’s starting lineup. The other loan recruit in the summer was Nottingham Forest winger Josh Bowler.

He has featured less so far this campaign and there has been plenty of noise about the 25-year-old’s spell potentially being cancelled early. It’s been reported that Preston will have to find Bowler a new club, due to Forest having no recall clause inserted in the agreement.

Heckingbottom has previously played talk of the wide man leaving PNE with a straight bat - while accepting that Bowler wants to play more football. Now, though, the North End chief has suggested the winger may well move on.

“The clauses are all different in different loan deals, whether it’s here or elsewhere,” said Heckingbottom. “But basically it always comes down to that if all parties agree, anything can happen. And it's always the case. At your club, you don't want an unhappy player with you. Parent clubs don't want players going out and not performing.

“And then likewise, your club doesn't want players there who aren't contributing. Regardless of what the clause is, it's always pretty straightforward to sort out.” When asked directly about Josh Bowler’s immediate future and whether he might leave, Heckingbottom replied: “We’ll see. He could. Potentially, yeah. We’ll see.”

On the incoming front the Lilywhites made Plymouth Argyle defender Lewis Gibson their first January recruit last month. Heckingbottom is eyeing further business but knows how difficult it is to get deals over the line and therefore is reluctant to make bold statements or promises in the press.

“You have to do the work for that one little thing you might get over the line,” said Heckingbottom. “It is constant work. Even between windows, you're always working for the next window. But in a window in particular, it's just relentless - constant, constant. And I think people are getting used to that here now. That is exactly what it needs to be like because you don't want to miss an opportunity.

“You may think you've got one in, but then you can't afford it so you need to get something out before you bring him in. If we're signing players that are our players, then it needs to be for the long-term. Can we lower the age of the squad? Can we sign players who are potentially assets for us going forward? That just makes business sense as well.”