Michael Smith and Thierry Small were on the score sheet for PNE

Paul Heckingbottom’s overriding feeling was frustration after Preston North End’s 2-2 draw at Hull City.

The Lilywhites led 2-0 at half time after a dominant first half display, with Thierry Small and Michael Smith both scoring their first goals for the club. However, it was Oli McBurnie’s second half brace which saw the Tigers claw their way back into the contest - both of those goals assisted by Ryan Giles from the left.

“I think overall it shows how far we've come, yet how far we've still got to go if we want to be a serious team,” said Heckingbottom post-match. “The fact that we're so disappointed having come here shows how far we've come. I'd give our defenders that situation to defend 99 times out of 100 and we'd get it right, so that's why we're all disappointed in there.

“But it's not all down to that, then all of a sudden second half we have more chances again because we're forced to play and be on the front foot. Thierry’s getting crosses in which he didn't do first half, so there's so many positives. But the big, big negative is we've not won the game.

“Whoever we play whether it's home, away, we've done hard work, quietened the crowd, got on top, then we're managing the game really comfortably with them playing in front of us. Like I say, give us that situation again, that's why we've been defensively the best team, statistically and performance-wise, but today was a blip on that.

“Without the ball we were excellent, but we started to believe the ‘Oles’ didn't we? We were sloppy with the ball, I'll be honest. It took their first goal all of a sudden and credit to the players, I thought we'd got a bit more control again then - and didn't panic and played our way back in because the crowd were up.

“We gave them their first goal and we recovered well and passed the ball well, probably better then towards the end. We were very good without the ball though and the players executed the game plan, were really clinical and ferocious without the ball and were really comfortable with Hull playing in front of us.

“As well as we've been defending, those two moments have killed us. We've allowed Ryan Giles to get in behind us, which we spoke about, and then Linds has tried to deal with Oli McBurnie outside the box - instead of just being in the space. That was it. The second goal was virtually a carbon copy; we've been really impressive in those situations up until now.”

There was a huge shout for a penalty at two apiece in the closing stages, when Jordan Storey went to ground after a grab on the shoulder from Joe Gelhardt. Referee Josh Smith waved away North End appeals, to the bemusement of the team and staff in the away dugout.

On whether PNE should’ve had a penalty, Heckingbottom said: “Well, everyone's telling me we should have, even the fourth (official), their players as well. But I think we've got different criteria when we've got Josh as referee for us to be awarded a penalty. That's how it seems, if what everyone's telling me is correct.

“I'm a long way away; I'm going off what everyone's told me afterwards. We could’ve won that game, 3-2, 4-2. And we'd be sitting here pleased because we've got the three points and that's what it's all about, but we'd still be looking at those moments where we need to be better.”

Heckingbottom made four changes on the night after making the same number of changes to his starting lineup - two of those alterations enforced with Andrew Hughes suspended and Pol Valentin injured. Recent bright spark Lewis Dobbin was left as an unused substitute.

On that, the PNE boss said: “Just wanted two centre-forwards. I was thinking of putting him on; staff sort of talked me out of it. I was thinking, ‘Do we go two and a ten? Plus, he's managing his little groin issue as well at the same time.

“He played the game before last with it. We scanned it, so we know there's a bit of damage there, but he said he's fine to play, so we played him again. But what I don't want to do is be losing Lewis as well because he's had a great start for us.”

The PNE boss confirmed Harrison Armstrong - who made his full debut for the club - came off with cramp towards the end of the contest. The Everton loan man’s overall display impressed Heckingbottom.

“Yeah, he's a real good character, a real good player,” said the PNE chief. “He'll be good for us. Like I said, just cramp. I'll look at his physical data, he'll be right up there, be through the roof and he'll get up to speed and get in his 90s the more games he gets.”

