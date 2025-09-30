Preston North End's Thierry Small celebrates scoring the opening goal with team-mates | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

A point on the road for PNE in midweek

Preston North End drew 2-2 at Hull City on Tuesday night, having led two-nil at half-time courtesy of Michael Smith and Thierry Small goals.

Here are our scores on the doors from the MKM Stadium.

Starting XI

Daniel Iversen: Not much he could do about either goal. Claimed crosses when required and denied Lundstram from distance in the 95th minute. 7

Jordan Storey: Did OK but was asked greater questions in the second half. Saw a shot saved late in the day from close range and had a penalty shout turned down. 6

Liam Lindsay: Impressive first half and carried a threat in the opposition box. In the second, McBurnie caused him problems and got away from him for the first goal. 5

Lewis Gibson: Drilled a shot on target in the first half. Looked to get forward and support attacking while defending reasonably. 7

Thierry Small: Took his first goal for the club in expert fashion with just three minutes on the clock. Went at Hull regularly but end product was hit and miss. Liam Millar was a nuisance for him second half. 6.5

Ben Whiteman: His passing and awareness was excellent in the first half. Another solid performance overall from the captain. 7

Harrison Armstrong: Played with maturity and composure, running the hard yards and bringing a calmness in possession. 7.5

Andrija Vukcevic: A positive performance from the Montenegrin, who drove forward positively and delivered some quality crosses. 7.5

Alfie Devine: Carried a threat once again while working extremely hard out of possession. Sliced a good chance over before heading off. 7

Michael Smith: Effective from the start with his link up play and stuck his goal away with a degree of class. 7.5

Milutin Osmajic: Worked hard and carried the ball forward well at times. Wasn’t able to get himself a scoring chance on the night. 6

Substitutes

Ali McCann: Added some bite in midfield and won the ball back well. 6.5

Daniel Jebbison: Put himself about and was busy but lacked the killer instinct. 5.5

Mads Frokjaer: There was space for him to exploit but he wasn’t able to hurt Hull as hoped in the closing stages. 5.5

Odel Offiah: Introduced very late in the day to sure things up. 6