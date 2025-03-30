Freddie Woodman will likely miss the remainder of the season. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Preston North End have been handed a major injury blow ahead of this afternoon’s FA Cup tie against Aston Villa.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And its news Lilywhites supporters will not want to hear, with Paul Heckingbottom confirming Freddie Woodman will likely be sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.

In the build-up to this afternoon’s quarter-final contest against the Premier League side, the number one was a notable absentee when the starting line-ups were announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of the contest, the North End head coach revealed Woodman suffered an ankle injury earlier in the week and is set to miss the rest of the season.

The keeper has been an ever-present in Heckingbottom’s side this term, registering 44 appearances in all competitions to date. The 28-year-old has missed just two Championship contests this season because of suspension.

News of his absence will represent a huge loss for North End, who are already without Jack Whatmough (calf), Ryan Porteous (cup-tied), Sam Greenwood (suspended), Ryan Ledson (suspended), Kaine Kesler-Hayden (ineligible), Ali McCann (calf) and Brad Potts (hamstring) the quarter-final contest.

Heckingbottom told the official FA Cup X account: ‘He’s got a nasty ankle injury which he suffered in the gym in the international break. He’s going to be out for the season now which is a big blow for him and for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘But, it’s a great opportunity for Dai (Cornell). He’s been training like a demon all season, provided unbelievable support and has been great for us when he’s be called upon. He’ll have a good run now and it’s a great opportunity for Dai.’

Dai Cornell has been handed a rare Preston start. | CameraSport - Lee Parker

The 34-year-old has made just two appearances this term, filling the void left by Woodman during his two-game suspension earlier in the campaign.

Indeed, the Welsh stopper will make just his seventh outing in three years for the Lilywhites following his move to Deepdale in June 2022. Now Cornell will be trusted to start between the sticks as Preston bid for a mouth-watering semi-final tie at Wembley.

Your next Preston read: Former Rangers striker comes out of retirement to aid Derby County’s relegation battle ahead of Preston contest