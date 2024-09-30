Preston North End could reportedly make a move for the Lincoln City captain in the January transfer window | (Image: Getty Images)

Transfer talk continues despite the window being shut until the New Year.

Preston North End, along with two other Championship clubs, are reportedly 'plotting' a move for Lincoln City defender Paudie O'Connor.

Football Insider claim that North End, Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers and Oxford United all want to sign the defender. The 27-year-old is out of contract in the summer and it’s suggested the trio may test their resolve, when the January transfer window opens.

O'Connor is the Imps' club captain, and has only missed one League One match this season - which was due to suspension. Despite being a centre-back, he's been involved in a fair few goals this term - scoring a brace against Burton Albion while providing assists in the Barnsley and Mansfield Town games.

Most of the Ireland defender's football has been played in League One and League Two, having played 213 times across the third and fourth tiers. He did have a four-game spell at Leeds United in the 2017/18 season and he then departed for North End’s fiercest rivals, Blackpool.

No centre-back was signed at Deepdale during the summer, despite it being viewed as an area that needed addressing. Liam Lindsay, Jordan Storey and Andrew Hughes have remained regulars at the back for PNE, while Jack Whatmough - signed last summer - has featured at times.

A whole host of players are out of contract at PNE next summer, including Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, and Patrick Bauer. Manager Paul Heckingbottom has only been in charge since August and admitted recently he wasn’t fazed by the contract situation.

Bauer was given a second chance under the boss, having started his first game in 13 months after being frozen out by Ryan Lowe. Unfortunately, though, he is set for a spell on the sidelines as a result of a elbow injury in the recent Carabao Cup win against Fulham.