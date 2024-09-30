Ex-Preston North End and Stoke City man tipped for big things after brace against Aston Villa
Former Preston North End loan striker Liam Delap has made a strong start to life in the Premier League.
Ipswich Town, on the back of automatic promotion, pipped Southampton to the signing of Delap - from Manchester City. The Tractor Boys reportedly paid an initial £15million, with the deal potentially rising to £20m with add-ons.
Delap, who spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Hull City, has scored three goals in six appearances so far this season. He netted at home to Ipswich Town and bagged a brace last Sunday, as Kieran McKenna’s team drew 2-2 with Aston Villa at Portman Road.
After the game, team mate Kalvin Phillips said: "He has got loads of potential. This is probably just the start for him - his first loan in the Premier League. If he carries on working had and scoring goals, he's going to get even better. He is a good lad and he worked very hard for the team, so he deserved it.”
PNE signed Delap on loan in January 2023, after he spent the first half of the season at Stoke City. But, the form of fellow forward recruit Tom Cannon led to limited game time for Delap - who scored once in his 15 North End appearances. Last season, he managed eight in 31 games for Hull.
