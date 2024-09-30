Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Ipswich Town forward scored twice against Aston Villa on Sunday

Former Preston North End loan striker Liam Delap has made a strong start to life in the Premier League.

Ipswich Town, on the back of automatic promotion, pipped Southampton to the signing of Delap - from Manchester City. The Tractor Boys reportedly paid an initial £15million, with the deal potentially rising to £20m with add-ons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delap, who spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Hull City, has scored three goals in six appearances so far this season. He netted at home to Ipswich Town and bagged a brace last Sunday, as Kieran McKenna’s team drew 2-2 with Aston Villa at Portman Road.

After the game, team mate Kalvin Phillips said: "He has got loads of potential. This is probably just the start for him - his first loan in the Premier League. If he carries on working had and scoring goals, he's going to get even better. He is a good lad and he worked very hard for the team, so he deserved it.”

PNE signed Delap on loan in January 2023, after he spent the first half of the season at Stoke City. But, the form of fellow forward recruit Tom Cannon led to limited game time for Delap - who scored once in his 15 North End appearances. Last season, he managed eight in 31 games for Hull.