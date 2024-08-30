Josh Bowler's first words as Preston North End sign ex-Blackpool star from Nottingham Forest
Preston North End have confirmed the signing of Josh Bowler, on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest.
The Lilywhites have completed their fifth deal of the summer window, on transfer deadline day, with Paul Heckingbottom making his first addition as manager. PNE are believed to have inserted an option-to-buy Bowler for an agreed fee next summer, with him not out of contract in 2025 - due to Forest having a one-year option in his deal at the City Ground.
Bowler takes the number 40 shirt at Deepdale and is not eligible for Saturday’s trip to Oxford United. The former Blackpool, Cardiff City and Hull City man is excited about the challenge ahead and, following chats with Heckingbottom, was keen to make the move to PNE.
He said: “I’m very happy. I’m looking forward to getting started and playing football again and enjoying it. After speaking to the manager about how he wants to play and what his plan is for me, it was really good and it was something I was looking forward to.
“It’s obviously going to be a little bit different to what the fans are used to seeing, but it’s going to be exciting because it’s a forward-thinking, aggressive style of play which I’m ready to get playing. I’m an out and out attacker. I love attacking. I love beating players, getting on the ball and running with it, and getting fans off their seat - which I think is something going out of the game.”
PNE’s boss added: “We’re really pleased to get Josh’s loan over the line because he’s a different type of player who adds something new to the squad. He’s experienced at this level and he was really keen to come and work with us, which is a really good sign. He’ll obviously not be available for Saturday’s game but we’re looking forward to getting to work with him throughout the international break.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.