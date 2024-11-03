PNE are back at Deepdale on Wednesday night

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are set to be without two key midfielders for their visit to Preston North End on Wednesday.

The Black Cats, who sit top of the Championship table after 13 games, drew 0-0 at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday. But, 13 minutes into the second half at Loftus Road, Jobe Bellingham was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Zan Celar. 19-year-old Bellingham, who has two goals to his name this campaign, faces a three-match ban as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his red card, team mate Luke O’Nien said: “Jobe’s been superb and sensational for us this season and he doesn't even need to apologise (to) the group. He puts in tackles and that's just part of playing the game at the high intensity he does... He's been one of the best players in the league this season and we'll miss him next week, but he's still a vital part of the group and we'll look forward to having him back.”

With Bellingham sidelined, the Black Cats have been dealt a further blow in midfield. Fellow teenager, Chris Rigg, is said to be a ‘major doubt’ to face Preston. The 17-year-old - who has scored three league goals in 2024/25 - sustained an injury during the build-up to Saturday’s clash. It’s not a long-term issue, according to boss Regis Le Bris.

“He should be back in training next week,” said Le Bris. “I don’t want to comment more because I’m not a doctor but he seems to be ok, which of course is good news for him and for us. It’s too early to say whether he can play on Wednesday, we will just have to wait and see.”

Both pieces of news mean that former PNE captain, Alan Browne, looks set to start against his former club. The Irishman played no part in the Carabao Cup contest, back in August. Browne’s 10-and-a-half year stay at Deepdale came to an end in the summer, as he moved to the Black Cats upon the expiry of his contract. He’s racked up 10 appearances so far and netted once for Sunderland.