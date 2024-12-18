The 46-year-old had been linked with the manager’s job at the Memorial Stadium.

Former Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe is not expected to take up the reins at Bristol Rovers.

A vacancy has opened up at the Memorial Stadium after Matt Taylor was relieved of his duties. Rovers find themselves just two points above the relegation zone and have opted to part ways with him, a year in to his three-and-a-half-year contract.

Former Premier League midfielder Lee Cattermole and ex-Forest Green Rovers head coach David Horseman have been placed in caretaker charge. They play Wrexham at the weekend, and it's unsure yet whether a swift appointment will be made or if they will be in the dugout.

The search is already a couple of days old, but it's been revealed that it's unlikely that Lowe would take on the job. Dan Hargraves, the Gas reporter for the Bristol Post said in a tweet on Tuesday morning: "Understand Ryan Lowe and Steven Schumacher can pretty much be ruled out at this moment in time in regards to the Bristol Rovers job.

"Also pretty confident that Aitor Karanka won't be in the frame due to his role at UEFA."

Lowe has been out of work since August after stepping down from his post at Deepdale just one game in to the Championship season. He has gone back to working as a pundit for Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday and Soccer Special programmes.

The 46-year-old was linked with the vacancy at Preston's Championship rivals Cardiff City, and admitted it would have been a good opportunity for himself or any manager. The opportunity passed him by as the Bluebirds opted to appoint Omer Riza until the end of the campaign.

Lowe has already had his say on what he wants as a next job, and that's to return to the Championship. He said: "I want to get back into the Championship, but unfortunately someone has to lose their job for me to do that.

"But, if that happens and a club wants an established Championship manager, who overachieves budgets, then I will be right in front of them.

“I will also look at different leagues. I would go to Spain, Holland, Germany, Scotland. But, my ambition is to get a team in the play-offs in the Championship and get promoted. I’ve had a break. I’ve got my mojo back. I am watching a lot of football and I am meant to be in football.”