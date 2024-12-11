Preston North End player exit confirmed as club announce loan signing of 19-year-old

He made his Preston North End debut against Stoke City in 2022

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finlay Cross Adair’s exit from Preston North End has been confirmed after Warrington Town announced the loan signing of the striker, from Fleetwood Town.

The 19-year-old has joined the Yellows - who play in the National League North - on a month-long loan move. Cross-Adair went straight into Warrington’s squad for Tuesday night’s match against Curzon Ashton and came off the bench in the closing stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of that game, the club announced the loan capture of the front man from the Cod Army - Cross-Adair had been spotted playing on trial for Fleetwood’s Under-21s, last month. It is understood that PNE agreed a contract termination with the player, therefore allowing him to sign for a new club.

Cross-Adair, a North End supporter, had been out on loan at Northern Premier League Premier Division outfit, Prescot Cables, earlier this season. He also had temporary spells at Bamber Bridge and Annan Athletic, during his time at Deepdale.

The forward came through Preston’s youth academy and signed his first professional contract in December 2022, until the summer of 2025. Cross-Adair made his debut against Stoke City, at home, in October 2022.

He also came off the bench in Championship games against QPR, Blackburn Rovers and West Brom, under previous boss Ryan Lowe.