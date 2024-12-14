He has been a key player for PNE this season

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is happy to see Sam Greenwood impressing at Preston North End.

The Elland Road outfit loaned the 22-year-old out for the second season in a row this summer, with PNE bringing him in after a year at Middlesbrough. Greenwood was signed by Ryan Lowe, but he left after one match of the campaign and it was then a case of catching Paul Heckingbottom’s eye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attacking midfielder did that almost instantly - and has pretty much been an ever-present in the team when available. Greenwood has four Championship goals to his name this season, with a further two in the Carabao Cup and a couple of assists registered too. Farke has kept an eye on his progress.

“Yes, pleased for Sam because he’s a great human being,” said Farke. “Obviously, also a player with lots of potential. For him in this age, I think it’s important to play more or less, week in, week out. This is crucial.

“And, due to the competition in our squad, we couldn’t guarantee this. For that, I’m happy that he found a place where he is right now playing on the regular.”

When loan players are performing to a good standard and the January transfer window is around the corner, there is always a fear of them being recalled. That is something fellow loan star, Kaine Kesler-Hayden was asked about recently. It’s certainly not something on Farke’s mind, with Greenwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In general, I’m not a fan of sending players out on loan just for a few months,” said Farke. “I think it’s important that they have a proper year to develop their personality and be a proper member.

“I would never rule anything out in football. But, in general, I would always say it makes no sense just to send a player just for a few months.”

Greenwood will get a breather on Saturday, with him ineligible to face his parent club in the 12:30 kick-off at Deepdale. That is a blow for Preston and a potential boost for Leeds, but their boss expects a tough challenge from Heckingbottom’s side regardless.

“It’s always a difficult place to go,” said Farke. “Always difficult and competitive. They have a pretty experienced manager on this level, always play with fighting spirit and competitiveness.

“They draw many games, but after an impressive away game they are five unbeaten and will play with confidence. It’s always tight against them. We know exactly what is coming, but we are prepared.”